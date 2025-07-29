Lessons From A ‘Double Bagel’

Several weeks back, the US had its first woman in the Wimbledon Tennis Finals in 6 years – Amanda Anisimova. Unfortunately, this is how I learned of the phrase “double bagel” – when one opponent prevents another from scoring any points at all in an entire match.

Amanda lost to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0. As fast as she advanced, that double bagel was the end – second place and being on the negative end of something that hadn’t happened since 1911.

I watched the last part of the match, but it was Amanda’s heartfelt post-match interview and the journey she shared around it that really got my attention. There are some powerful takeaways:

Resilience isn’t always pretty, but it matters every time!

Anisimova faced a 6-0, 6-0 loss. That kind of defeat, especially in a Grand Slam final, is brutal. Yet she chose to stand up, speak with dignity, and share her gratitude. You launch a new show… and the ratings tank. A morning team fizzles after a huge investment.

Your competitor grabs a huge local event, and you get left out. Even when you’ve done everything right, you can still lose – big. The question isn’t if you’ll take a hit. It’s what you do next when you do. This is what separates being reactive from being transformational.

Those who learn, adjust, and keep going don’t just survive. They evolve. And they pull their teams with them.

Mental health matters – and recovery is real

Her amazing honesty about burnout – taking an eight-month break in 2023 – is a crucial reminder that mental health struggles are real with all of us and can lead to a better understanding of self and recovery. Her return and rise to that Grand Slam final tell us that taking care of the mind can fuel success.

This industry has done a number on each of us at some time or another. It’s important, as a leader, to recognize when you see issues with your staff and when you see them with yourself. Find ways/systems to help and find ways to get help. Your station culture depends on it.

Gratitude anchors strength

Rather than deflect her pain, she embraced it – but with grace. Her repeated heartfelt thanks to her mother and team highlight that acknowledging support systems helps build inner strength. Know that you’re not programming and/or managing by yourself.

Personally, and professionally, a lot depends on who you trust around you. Work on creating your own support group with your staff, friends, and family. You are never in this alone. Trust will make you stronger. Depend on this group as much as they depend on you.

Class under fire builds character

She could’ve let her frustration spill out after such a devastating loss, but instead praised her opponent, Iga Swiatek, as “such an inspiration.” That kind of composure speaks volumes about leadership and emotional maturity—qualities that will serve her long after wins and losses. After any setback with ratings, staff cutbacks, etc., how often did you want to lash out at those above you or point a finger somewhere in your building? I’ve been there. The feeling is real, but leadership comes from being that person who looks ahead, not back, and shows a staff that one setback, no matter how severe, will not define you.

This is a turning point, not an endpoint

This wasn’t a failure for Amanda; it was a step. She’s a first-time Grand Slam finalist who has now broken into the top ten. She owns a WTA 1000 title and overcame mental health challenges to get to this point. Any setback you might experience is just that – an experience. Use it to sharpen yourself as you move forward.

Amanda Asimova’s interview reminds us that one wins and succeeds with more than talent. It takes heart, perspective, gratitude, and grit to face setbacks and come out stronger. When working with talent, her story is a masterclass in how to own a moment – even when it hurts – and build from it.