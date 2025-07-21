Nebraska Rural Radio Grows Ag Coverage with New Farm Director

Agricultural journalist Steve White has joined the Nebraska Rural Radio Association as KRVN Farm Director. White, a South Dakota native, has spent over 25 years reporting on rural issues for television stations throughout Nebraska.

The hire marks the latest chapter in the collaboration of the NRRA and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Market Journal, an agribusiness television program. The partnership, launched in 2022, was designed to deliver timely, in-depth agricultural content to producers across the state.

The 30-minute television program is produced and edited by IANR Media, while NRRA broadcasters serve as hosts and field reporters.

Rural Radio Network Operations Manager and Market Journal host Bryce Doeschot emphasized, “This partnership brings together two trusted ag media organizations, and we’re proud to deliver content that’s both relevant and reliable for Nebraska producers. With the state’s largest team of agriculture broadcasters, we’re covering the industry from border to border—bringing timely stories to our viewers through the talents of Alex Makovicka, Karla Nichols, Chad Moyer, Rebel Sjeklocha, and now Steve White.”

White added, “I’m proud to be part of a team that shares my love for Nebraska agriculture. I look forward to shining a light on the people, programs, and places that make our rural communities strong.”