Ozarks Community Push CMN Radiothon Total Up $13K Over 2024

Ozarks Dynacom and its five Branson, MO, stations raised $87,851.32 across two days of live broadcasts for the group’s 2025 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon. This year’s total outperformed 2024 by more than $13,000.

Donations came in from listeners of Branson4U 98.1 (KCAX-AM), Legends 106.3 (KRZK), MY 100.1 9 (KOMC), and New Country 102.9 (KHBZ), with businesses throughout southern Missouri and northern Arkansas also contributing.

When revealing the year’s grand total, CMN Hospitals Executive Director Tim Seibert said, “I cannot tell you enough what this money is going to do for the children and families that we serve.”