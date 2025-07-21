Linebacker to Broadcaster: Morrison Joins Raiders Radio for 2025

Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison is taking a new role with the team, joining play-by-play voice Jason Horowitz in the radio booth for the 2025 regular season. The Oakland native will make his debut on September 7 when the Raiders face the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network originates from dual Lotus Communications-owned flagships KOMP 92.3 and Raider Nation Radio 920AM (KRLV-AM).

Morrison was drafted by the Raiders in 2005 and immediately became a defensive leader, starting 79 consecutive games and leading the team in tackles for five straight seasons. He later spent time with Jacksonville and Buffalo before transitioning into broadcasting, where he’s become a familiar voice across ESPN, ABC, and Sirius NFL Radio.

Morrison will begin his on-air duties during the Raiders’ three preseason games. For those matchups, both Morrison and Horowitz will shift to the television booth, joined by former quarterback and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon.

Lincoln Kennedy, who has served as the team’s radio analyst since 2018, will continue contributing to pre- and post-game coverage and other Raiders media outlets, including podcasts and television.

“I loved playing football, but whenever I finished and hung up my cleats, I wanted to be a broadcaster. And I’ve done that on a national scale. But now joining the Raiders, I pinch myself. It doesn’t even feel like it’s real,” said Morrison. “This is a dream come true. I stand on the shoulders of guys that came before me.”