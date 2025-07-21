T-Mobile Dials Up More Ads Among Radio’s Top Performers

Radio’s top advertisers of the week played like a greatest hits as Progressive retained its hold on the top spot in this week’s Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of July 14–20. T-Mobile made the biggest move among the top five, jumping three spots to land at number four.

Upside climbed one position from the previous week to take second place, leapfrogging ZipRecruiter, which slipped from second to third. Rounding out the top five is Morgan & Morgan, holding steady in fifth place after climbing last week.

The rest of the top 10 features a reshuffling of familiar names: Wendy’s, Grainger, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Macy’s all continue their heavy national presence, with Lowe’s making a notable two-position jump from 10th to 8th.