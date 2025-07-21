Walker in the Groove As Jazz88 Names New Station Manager

Jazz88 (KBEM) has formally named Johnny Lee Walker as its new Station Manager. Walker, who joined Minneapolis Public Schools as a Development Specialist for KBEM in 2020, has led the Jazz-formatted station on an interim basis since May 2024.

His career in broadcasting includes experience at RP Broadcasting and Hubbard Broadcasting in Bemidji, MN. He later worked for Cumulus Media Minneapolis, contributing to 92 KQRS and 93X (KXXR).

Since stepping in as Interim Station Manager at Jazz88, Walker has overseen a relocation of the station’s studios and a transition to new radio automation software. Minneapolis Public Schools also credits Walker with guiding the station through recent financial pressures, with a successful fundraising campaign helping to counter budget cuts.

In a statement, the station said, “Walker brings a wealth of experience in radio management and a passion for music. With a proven track record of leadership that will usher in community engagement and innovative programming,” adding, “It is full steam ahead as Walker and KBEM navigate the current waters of public radio.”