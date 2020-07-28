Lotus Launches Raiders Nation Station

Lotus Broadcasting and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders have signed a deal to have KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station serve as the Raiders flagship station in Vegas. Lotus also announced the launch of “Raider Nation Radio on 920AM,” a 24/7 sports-talk station to serve as the home for Raiders content year-round.

Both KOMP 92.3 and Raider Nation Radio 920AM will broadcast Las Vegas Raiders football games. Raider Nation Radio 920AM launches Monday.

Here’s the lineup: