Lotus Launches Raiders Nation Station

Lotus Broadcasting and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders have signed a deal to have KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station serve as the Raiders flagship station in Vegas. Lotus also announced the launch of “Raider Nation Radio on 920AM,” a 24/7 sports-talk station to serve as the home for Raiders content year-round.
Both KOMP 92.3 and Raider Nation Radio 920AM will broadcast Las Vegas Raiders football games. Raider Nation Radio 920AM launches Monday.
Here’s the lineup:
- “Pritch & Clay” – 7am to 10am
- “The Mike Greenberg Show” – 10am to Noon
- “The JT the Brick Show” – Noon to 2pm
- “Silver & Black Today” – 2pm to 4pm
• “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore” – 4pm to 6 pm