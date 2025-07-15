Nick Beyer Returns to Hubbard Radio Seattle as Market Manager

Hubbard Radio has appointed Nick Beyer as Vice President and Market Manager for its Seattle operations. Beyer began his radio career more than two decades ago as an intern with the cluster under its former Sandusky ownership.

Since then, he has built a career spanning promotions, on-air, and sales roles, including participation in Hubbard’s inaugural NextGen Leadership program. Most recently, the PNW native served in senior sales leadership roles with CRISTA Media and iHeartMedia Seattle. He will oversee MOViN 92.5 (KQMV), 98.9 The Bull (KPNW), Warm 106.9 (KRWM), KIXI 880 AM, KKNW 1150 AM, and the 2060 Digital Seattle division.

Beyer remarked, “I’m incredibly honored to return to where it all began. Hubbard Radio Seattle is home, and I can’t wait to work with this amazing team to serve our listeners, clients, and community.”

Hubbard President/Market Manager for Phoenix and Seattle Trip Reeb said, “I believe Nick is the person to elevate our Seattle cluster to the next level. I couldn’t be happier he’s back.”

Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Hubbard noted, “We are thrilled to welcome Nick back into the Hubbard fold.”