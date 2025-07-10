Triple Helix Strengthens Sales Leadership With Adam Robinson

Triple Helix Technology has named career radio engineer and executive Adam Robinson as Director of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development. He will oversee growth strategy for the company’s MaxxKonnect, Logitek, and MK Technical Services brands.

Robinson brings more than 30 years of broadcast experience to the role, having worked in engineering, operations, product development, and sales. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations at DJB Radio Software and is active in technical broadcast circles through the Central Canada Broadcast Engineers and the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

Triple Helix President and CEO Josh Bohn said, “Adam will be a huge asset to our company. He brings an outstanding blend of technical knowledge, industry credibility, and communication skills. His diverse skill sets in engineering, sales, marketing, and customer support make him uniquely qualified to do exactly what we need. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Robinson remarked, “I’m thrilled to be joining Josh and the entire 3H team. They’ve built an innovative, forward-thinking company that solves real problems for broadcasters. I’m excited to help shape the next phase of growth by building strong partnerships with new and existing customers and vendors.”