Blast From The Past: KTOH, Kauai

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Mary Hesse, Account Executive at Wisconsin’s Big Radio. This incredible snapshot dates back to the 1940s, when Mary’s father moved from Kansas to Hawaii to work at KTOH on Kauai.

He was there during the Pearl Harbor bombing and soon after joined the Army, flying across South Pacific islands to help rebuild vital radio stations during wartime.

Thanks, Mary! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month

