The Future of Radio Smells (Even More) Like Coffee

After last week’s column, I was sent an interesting story about a Detroit TV station partnering with a local coffee company to open its own coffee shop in a heavily populated suburb of the city. Their goal? From the Station Manager himself: “We want to be a local brand that builds connection by creating a space where news, conversation, and community come together.”

Here’s what one can expect from this venture:

Real-time headlines, weather, and local news updates in-store

“Coffee with the Newsroom” events featuring Local 4 reporters and anchors

An event space for community Q&As, civic engagement pop-ups, etc.

Craft coffee, local flavor, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere

A live daily broadcast of the station’s popular lifestyle show, Live in the D.

They have even named menu items after iconic landmarks, and all products in the shop will be locally made.

As soon as I saw this, my first question (also from the individual who sent this to me) was, “Why didn’t radio think of this?” This checks a ton of boxes for any local broadcaster.

If you revisit my column from last week about the rising role of local coffee shops everywhere, you’ll see that there are plenty of partnership opportunities out there. I joke that these days, almost everyone wants to go and meet for a “coffee” with Millennials and Gen Z leading the way in patronizing these local spots, just as clubs and bars were for Gen-X and above.

Think about the possibilities! Even if you just copy what the TV station has done, I think radio stations can really own this and capitalize on attracting an audience that has been somewhat “elusive” over the past several years.

What can one expect from a radio partnership with a local coffee shop? Some suggestions:

Weekly live broadcasts

Special “invite-only” artist performances

“Coffee with the Morning Show” days each week

Talent as “Baristas for a Day” to raise money for charity or something in the community

Record weekly podcast interviews with local leaders/celebrities

Branded station coffee and other menu items

The possibilities are endless, and it becomes a unique way to connect with listeners. You could also partner with a local “chain” of coffee shops using the multiple locations for all the above and more. This would also not be format-specific, but there are advantages for several formats, especially within a cluster.

Top 40

Daily or weekly 3-song mini mix during the drive-thru rush. Sponsored by the shop with a special drink-of-the-week promo.

A branded “selfie” wall inside the shop. Best tagged selfie wins concert tickets.

Country

Monthly in-store acoustic performances from local country artists or up-and-coming new artists with a Facebook/Instagram Live simulcast.

Hot AC

Host short interviews or thought-starter discussions in-store: parenting, local biz, wellness – podcast-style segments.

Alternative

Invite Alt/Indie artists to perform stripped-down sessions in the shop. Film them for YouTube.

One thing to note – Listeners trust local coffee shops. Being aligned with one would, no doubt, boost a station’s local credibility. The shop benefits from in-store promos and events; the station from new listeners and content. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get that dark roast brewing.