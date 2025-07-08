One of the smartest Program Directors I ever consulted had a penchant for going beyond the logical point of conclusion. That is the thinking that if something works well and is greatly accepted, then taking it up a notch or three would bring even more success.

Of course, this is not necessarily the right thing to do because it can change the benefit of the product, service, or radio station. One has to understand why they’re having success, and then have the discipline to stay the course in being true to the benefit of the brand. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be focused on improvement or evolution, but rather don’t change the benefit that you’re known for that has brought you success.

An example I’ve used for some time is based on the decades-long success of one of the world’s most recognizable brands. I don’t even have to mention the name – I can just say Golden Arches.

But it’s not just the branding. It’s what that branding represents. The reason people like McDonald’s is that they have a well-known menu with quality food, served quickly, at a comparatively inexpensive price. Convenient and easy to get into and out of with ease.

The logical point of conclusion is where McDonald’s is right now. They’ve remained true to their brand. To add a maître d, white tablecloths, waiters & waitresses, and take reservations would be taking it beyond the point of logical conclusion. It’s not what’s expected (or wanted) at a fast food restaurant. It’s not what McDonald’s does. They’ve remained true to what made them famous.

Yes, they’ve made upgrades and evolved with technology, and their menus change “somewhat” based on their regional location, but they’re largely the same everywhere. Even internationally, with appropriate cultural adjustments, you know what to expect at a McDonald’s.

Contrast this with recent adjustments made by another household name: Southwest Airlines.

For years, Southwest has hung its brand on open seating, the quickest boarding and deplaning process, less expensive fares, and routes to more city-based airports than mega locations. But as of this year, they are making changes beyond their logical point of conclusion. By the end of 2025, Southwest is launching assigned seats, extra leg room for increased priced seating, dropping the free checked baggage benefit, introducing a basic fare that cannot be changed, and changes to its frequent flier program.

In other words, Southwest Airlines is becoming like every other airline by becoming every other airline.

Keith Cunningham, whose self-designated title is Master of Mayhem at KLOS-FM/Los Angeles, is one of the bright minds I like to occasionally engage with as a way to stay fresh in my thinking. In a recent social media blog, he wrote about the challenges of being everything to everyone, expanding beyond what you’re known for, and where that leads. Which led me to ask him for his “take” on Southwest’s announced moves.

He agreed with my McDonald’s analogy, saying, “It is clearly like the restaurant that has too many menu items, or like the politicians that drift to the center before Election Day. They end up watering down what their core likes the most.”

Using radio rating nomenclature, Cunningham commented, “Southwest P1s liked the open seating and the ‘we’re chill, let’s go to Vegas’ on the spur of the moment vibe,’” adding, “This reminds me of when a radio station broadens its playlist in hopes of attracting a bigger cume. There’s risk – sometimes it’s needed and worth it, and at other times it becomes a big setback. I don’t know what’s in store for them, but the tea leaves would suggest some turbulence is coming.”

Southwest, driven by decreasing revenue, is giving up on what they were built upon and what was most enjoyed by the majority of their frequent fliers. So, what becomes their unique selling proposition? Giving up on a USP is akin to waving the flag of surrender. In some cases, businesses are unaware of what their USP is or on what foundation they’ve been built. This happens most often when there’s no historical knowledge factored into the decision-making process. It’s doubtful that Southwest’s CEO was without that knowledge or research. Time will tell if this move will improve the airline’s bottom line.

We’ve seen similar phenomena with radio stations and at broadcast companies where scale and maintenance are sometimes more important than growth.

A radio station recognizes a fresh music cycle or information approach that is different than what they’re famous for presenting, changes their model, and follows the proverbial lemmings off the cliff. The media market today is so noisy that it’s difficult to make a change and break through with something new, without investing a significant amount of money.

When was the last time you saw someone make a sizeable investment and mass market their radio station?

Look at the biggest radio brands, and the commonality is consistency, even with very different products. Evolution is thought out and applied in a way that doesn’t disrupt listening habits. Avoiding failing the audience’s expectation is an edict. It starts with understanding why people use your radio station. Be true to that benefit and magnify it whenever and wherever it’s possible. The discipline to stay true to the ethos of your brand is sometimes difficult, but it is critical.

Unfortunately, many go past the logical point of conclusion to chase money instead of results – forgetting that when you get the results right, the money follows.

An advertiser wants to bend your brand for a quick buy, and you let it slide. Then you start trimming imaging, skipping the street team, dialing back on contesting. Next comes cutting syndication at night and on weekends, because hey, it’s just music, right? Then comes letting go of air staff.

Keep pushing past the logical point of conclusion in this way, and one day you’ll look up and realize there’s only one conclusion left: “Think how much money we could save if we shut down the station.”