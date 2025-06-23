Megan Carter Takes Over Buffalo Afternoons for 97 Rock

Cumulus Media has named Megan Carter as the new afternoon host for Buffalo’s 97 Rock (WGRF). Carter brings extensive on-air experience across Western New York, having previously held roles at Townsquare Media Buffalo’s WYRK and multiple Rochester stations.

In addition to her radio work, Carter served as the first female public address announcer for the Rochester Red Wings and the in-game host for the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Carter fills the afternoon slot vacated by Carl Russo as he retires.

97 Rock Program Director Joe Russo stated, “Megan Carter is a dynamic broadcaster, known for her unmistakable voice, energy, and deep connection with audiences across Western New York. We look forward to what she can bring to the 97 Rock audience.”

Carter added, “Western New York is synonymous with 97 Rock, and joining that legacy is humbling. I started my radio career blasting Tom Petty, Def Leppard, and Foreigner. It’s music I love, so it’s an honor to be able to continue the great tradition of 97 Rock and play this timeless music. I’m thrilled I get to do it with the Cumulus team in Buffalo,” said Carter.