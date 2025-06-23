Meet The Organization

For over 25 years, The Organization has been a leader in the biblically responsible investing space, impacting hundreds of thousands of individuals through our nationally syndicated show which is broadcast on over 400 radio stations, 80 local TV stations, Direct TV, and various streaming platforms. The Organization is dedicated to helping individuals become good stewards by equipping them with the tools to manage their investments on their own and make informed financial decisions grounded in biblical principles. The Organization seeks to encourage believers to Defund the Darkness and Fund the Light. This is done by providing practical advice on ways to honor God in the way that they are doing their investing, and encouraging our audience to be cheerful, obedient, and generous givers of our resources.

About the Financial TV/Radio Host

We are looking for an engaging, energetic, and knowledgeable host to take the helm of our daily live broadcast, The Organization. The right candidate will be passionate about helping people understand how they can honor God through their finances and investments while building long-term wealth to impact the world for the gospel.

As the Host of The Organization, you will take ownership of the daily one-hour broadcast (Monday-Friday, 9 AM EST), developing compelling content that keeps audiences up to date and engaged with the economic news of the day, while fielding questions and offering advice on a variety of financial topics. You will deliver financial insights, market trends, and biblical stewardship advice, helping listeners navigate the complexities of personal finance and investing with a faith-first mindset.

This is a dynamic role where you will research current events in the markets, politics, and economics, curate engaging topics, and give practical advice on how individuals can manage their finances and resources in a God-honoring way, all while staying true to The Organization’s mission of Biblical Responsible Investing (BRI). You will work closely with the The Organization production team and analysts to align content with our strategy, ensuring that our messaging resonates with both seasoned investors and novices alike.

The ideal candidate can communicate effectively in a confident, conversational style. He or she must be able to speak freely on financial topics without being bound by licenses or regulatory constraints while maintaining a commitment to providing practical advice that is grounded in truth.

The Financial TV/Radio Host responsibilities include:

Lead and host The Show daily, leading a one-hour, live broadcast Monday to Friday from 9-10 AM EST.

Be the public voice and face of the organization, which may include creating social media content, partner exclusive content, and instructional videos. This would also include conducting interviews with other outlets, going on podcasts, writing commentaries and articles, etc. as opportunities arise.

Curate and develop content for the show alongside the production team, developing topics and content for on-air delivery focusing on investing principles, financial insights, economic trends, political developments, and stewardship principles

Research and track trends in markets, economics, and politics, providing listeners with up-to-date information and analysis.

Answer questions on-air from callers and from audience members that have written in to the show.

Give and conduct interviews with various guests and across different outlets to expose The Organization to new audiences.

Collaborate with the team in weekly production and analyst meetings to ensure content aligns with our brand and partner strategy.

Maintain a DIY approach by providing practical advice that will guide listeners to take ownership of their finances and investments, highlighting the The Organization partnership

Emphasize the principles of BRI, ensuring every financial decision or recommendation aligns with biblical stewardship and avoids funding companies that promote agendas contrary to a biblical worldview.

Represent The Organization at town hall meetings, conferences, and other speaking engagements as needed.

What you bring

The following describes many of the characteristics of the ideal candidate for the Financial TV/Radio Host:

Education and experience

A committed follower of Christ—A genuine, deep faith in Christ is essential, with a conviction to honor Him through your financial decisions and stewardship. A deep understanding of scripture and how it relates to financial decisions is essential.

Financial expertise – 10+ years experience in financial analysis, investing, portfolio management, and/or behavioral economist roles. BS degree in Finance, Economics, or a related field; a master’s degree is preferred. Extensive experience in finance or economics may substitute for a degree.

Broadcast Experience – Previous experience in media or broadcasting to a wide audience. TV or radio experience is preferred, but quality podcast experience would also be considered.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities

Ability to drive an audience to a goal – Previous experience in fundraising and pushing people to give towards a common goal/purpose. Can weave in live reads, leading campaigns, and pushing people to our website with energy while keeping the show focused on our brand and financial issues

Energetic and conversational – Can engage and captivate a live audience through a strong, on-air presence with the ability to be relatable and down-to-earth when speaking with callers about their questions. Looking for someone who can get fiery and give strong opinions on a topic while keeping their faith at the forefront of their on-air presence.

Quick-thinking and articulate – Can thrive in a live broadcast setting, answering caller questions and analyzing breaking financial, market, political, and economic news with clarity and confidence. Has the ability to be flexible and react to breaking news or broadcast issues on the fly. Can speak off the cuff and without notes if necessary.

Deep knowledge of biblically responsible investing (BRI) and the ability to provide reliable, practical advice in a way that resonates with novice and seasoned investors alike.

Market awareness – Well-informed on current events, financial markets, and economic trends and how it applies to personal finance and investing decisions.

Unrestricted by licensing – As the host, you should not be bound by any licenses that would limit your ability to speak freely and offer financial advice based on your convictions and knowledge.

Send inquiries to [email protected]