Christian, Conservative Voices Join NAB Depend on AM Campaign

The NAB is amplifying its Depend on AM campaign, bringing in some of the biggest names in Christian and Conservative Talk radio to strengthen its push to keep AM radio in the nation’s dashboards, with added backing from National Religious Broadcasters.

With help from Salem Media Group, the NAB has added syndicated host Charlie Kirk, Harvest Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor Greg Laurie, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly, and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins to the growing lineup of national public service announcements.

The expanded roster is aimed at mobilizing influential faith-based and politically engaged audiences as momentum builds behind the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act on Capitol Hill.

The legislation, which would mandate that all new passenger vehicles sold in the US include AM radio receivers as a safety feature, continues to gain bipartisan support. The bill reached a majority of co-sponsors in the House last week and a supermajority in the Senate earlier this year after clearing the Senate Commerce Committee.

The push remains one of the broadcast industry’s top priorities as automakers continue efforts to phase AM tuners out of future vehicle models.

As part of its campaign, National Religious Broadcasters is encouraging faith-based stations across the country to join the NAB’s ongoing public awareness effort, rallying grassroots and political support to keep AM radio front and center in the dashboard debate.

NRB President and CEO Troy A. Miller recently addressed AM’s critical role in an op-ed for Radio Ink.

“The ‘death of radio’ narrative collapses under one statistic: AM/FM still reaches far more Americans each week than any individual streaming‑audio or social‑media service,” Miller wrote. “Preserving [AM radio] is not an exercise in nostalgia but an investment in public safety, civic pluralism, and spiritual vitality. The signal is strong; our stewardship of it must be equally so because radio still has America’s ear.”