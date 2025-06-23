A Familiar Voice Returns To Atlanta Radio On A New Station

After two years away from the mic, Ramona DeBreaux is back on the air in Atlanta at Cox Media Group’s KISS 104.1 (WALR). DeBreaux is best known in the market for her 12-year run as midday host at Audacy Atlanta’s V-103 (WVEE).

After stepping away in 2023 to focus on writing, production, and film projects, she is back hosting Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Cox Media Group KISS 104.1 Director of Branding and Programming Michael Saunders commented, “Ramona’s charisma, authenticity, multi-platform experience, and community leadership make her a powerful voice for Atlanta. Her voice resonates both on-air and beyond, inspiring listeners while elevating the KISS 104.1 brand.”

DeBreaux expressed, “Returning to the airwaves in my hometown—on a station I’ve always admired—is a dream come true. KISS 104.1 has an incredible lineup and a commitment to Atlanta’s community that speaks to my soul. I can’t wait to connect with listeners, share stories, and keep the music going.”