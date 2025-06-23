National Radio Ad Leaders: Progressive Holds, Home Depot Up

The Home Depot made a strong move this week, climbing from fifth to second place in this week’s Spot Ten Radio rankings. The home improvement retailer ramps up its summer ad activity as the peak DIY season remains in full swing with Independence Day coming.

Even so, Progressive remains firmly in the lead from June 16 to 22, per Media Monitors, continuing its dominant presence in national radio advertising. The insurance giant’s consistent saturation strategy has kept it securely at number one across all monitored markets.

Verizon Wireless also held steady in third, maintaining strong placement as it promotes wireless and device offers into mid-summer.

Meanwhile, Upside, a frequent Top Ten player, slipped slightly to fourth after ranking second last week. Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan rounds out the Top Five with another solid week. Further down the list, ZipRecruiter made a notable leap into eighth position from fifteenth, signaling increased activity as companies push hiring efforts in a tight labor market.