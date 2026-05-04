Barry McKay Named PD at Coastal Virginia’s 92.9 The Wave

Two promotions at Max Media of Coastal Virginia see Barry McKay move from midday at 97.3 The Eagle (WGH) to Program Director/Brand Manager and afternoon host at 92.9 The Wave (WTWV), while Jerry Hoyt steps into middays at The Eagle and adds Assistant Program Director duties.

McKay has spent eight years with Max Media and decades in Coastal Virginia radio.

Hoyt broke into radio part-time at Z104 (WNVZ) in Norfolk, later held down evenings at Kool 95.7 (WVKL), and spent time with CBS Radio in Washington, DC, before a stop at WFLS in Fredericksburg. He returned to Coastal Virginia in 2014 and rejoined Max Media in 2015.

97.3 The Eagle Program Director/Brand Manager and Morning Show co-host Karen West said, “Barry McKay is one of those rare talents who was born to program, and watching him step into his own with a brand new format at 92.9 The Wave is exactly the kind of move that gets you excited for someone’s future. And Jerry Hoyt? Eagle listeners already know and love him—eleven years in the building, and it’s finally his moment to shine on the midday stage. Barry and Jerry, two big wins at once.”

Max Media of Coastal Virginia VP and General Manager Keith Barton said, “Barry was the obvious choice to take on Program Director and afternoon host duties for WTWV 92.9 The Wave. With eight years on our team and decades as a well-known voice in the market, he brings both leadership and a strong connection to our listeners.”

“At the same time, Jerry ‘The Hit Man/Swiss Army Knife’ Hoyt has been an invaluable part of our team for more than 15 years. His versatility and commitment are unmatched, as he has contributed across production, engineering, IT, and on-air, always stepping up wherever needed. We’re thrilled to have Jerry step into the midday role and Assistant Program Director responsibilities at 97.3 The Eagle.”