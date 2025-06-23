iHeart Rolls Out Translations of Podcasts in Six New Languages

iHeartMedia is taking top performers in its podcast lineup multilingual. The company has begun releasing translated versions of several of its most popular shows, making them accessible to new audiences in multiple languages across major podcast platforms.

Among the iHeartMedia-produced podcasts now available in additional languages are On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Revisionist History with Malcolm Gladwell, Stuff You Missed in History Class, Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Before Breakfast with Laura Vanderkam, How to Money, Stuff to Blow Your Mind, Betrayal, The Girlfriends, and Murder 101.

The initial rollout includes select episodes translated into Spanish, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, and Mandarin, with more shows and languages planned for the future.

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said the expansion reflects growing international demand for podcast content. “With podcast consumption significantly growing in regions such as Latin America, Europe, India, and other parts of Asia, podcast translation is an exciting step forward as content continues to globalize, allowing us to bring our catalog of hit shows and talent to these regions, helping us reach new audiences and bring fresh, insightful content worldwide.”

Jay Shetty said, “We have been fortunate to build a huge global audience that continues to reach more people around the world every day. Expanding into more languages gives us the special opportunity to serve our audience better and bring these conversations to even more people. I truly believe this will deepen our impact, extend our reach and push forward our mission to make the world happier, healthier and more healed,” he added.

Malcolm Gladwell added, “To have the opportunity to expand the intimacy and connection podcast hosts have with their audiences to even more people in their native language is super exciting.”