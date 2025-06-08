APM Selects Valerie Kahler as Next ‘Performance Today’ Host

American Public Media has announced that Valerie Kahler will become the new host of Performance Today, beginning in November. Kahler will succeed Fred Child, who will step down after a 25-year tenure with the nationally syndicated classical music program.

Kahler’s career in radio began in 1989 as a volunteer at KNAU in Flagstaff, AZ. She spent over a decade as a classical music host and music director before joining APM in 2001. As current host and producer for Classical 24, Kahler has also long been associated with Performance Today, having regularly served as a guest host. She also produces APM’s New Classical Tracks and YourClassical Storytime podcasts.

Outside of broadcasting, Kahler is an accomplished cellist, performing with two Minnesota orchestras and her chamber ensemble, the Lochan Quartet. She is also a vocalist and founding member of the Prairie Fire Choir.

Performance Today is broadcast from APM’s studios in St. Paul, MN, and airs on hundreds of public radio stations across the country. The program features concert recordings, new album highlights, in-studio performances, and interviews with classical musicians.

Kahler commented, “I’m thrilled to step into the role of host for Performance Today, a show I’ve admired since my earliest days in radio for its smarts, charm, and talent for sharing classical music at its living, breathing, occasionally mischievous — and always excellent — best. I’m deeply honored to follow in the footsteps of broadcast legends and dear friends Fred Child and Martin Goldsmith, whose vision and voices brought the show to life and gave it its heart. I look forward to carrying their legacy with care and curiosity.”

Fred Child expressed, “I’m thrilled for Performance Today, for our stations and listeners, that my talented friend Valerie Kahler will succeed me as host. Valerie is not just an accomplished radio host, a marvelous cellist, and a beautiful singer. She’s one of my all-time favorite storytellers. Her passion for music and her joy in connecting with audiences come through every time she’s present, in person or on radio. I wholeheartedly welcome Valerie Kahler as the next host of Performance Today.”