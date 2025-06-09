East Texas Radio Station Broadens Format with Hispanic Music

Marshall, TX’s 92.3 The Depot (KDPM) is adding Hispanic and Hispanic-inspired music into its regular playlist of country and classic rock as part of a new effort to better reflect the culture of East Texas and connect with a broader audience.

The additions are being woven into The Depot’s 100% locally produced programming, which airs around the clock from its downtown Marshall studio.

Station Manager Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge described the move as a commitment to representation and community connection. He noted that unlike many stations relying on syndicated or satellite content, The Depot remains rooted in local programming choices. The updated playlist is intended to enhance—not replace—the station’s established musical identity.

“Now is the time to be more inclusive of our Hispanic neighbors than ever before,” Arledge commented. “Broadcast radio has become so bland and homogenized all across the country. When we launched 92.3 The Depot, we were determined to blaze a trail as truly local radio station that would help Marshall and East Texas forward socially and economically. This unique, inclusive addition to our programming is another step in that direction.”