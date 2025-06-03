Springfield Radio Gets Frequency Overhaul From Woodward

Woodward Community Media is launching a series of frequency and format changes across its Springfield, IL, cluster in July, marking the first realignment since the company officially acquired four area signals from Mid-West Family Broadcasting earlier this year.

Woodward closed on WNNS, WQLZ, WMAY, and WMAY-AM, along with two FM translators, in April for $990,000. That deal added to Woodward’s previous Springfield holdings from Neuhoff Media, acquired for $4.3 million in late 2024. To comply with FCC ownership limits, Woodward divested WCVS to Educational Media Foundation.

The reshuffle will see WMAY move from 92.7 FM to 97.7 FM, while continuing its simulcast on 970 AM. The station is also adding AM Springfield, hosted by Sam Madonia and Greg Halbleib, to its morning lineup. The program relocates from 92.3 FM/1450 AM, which will adopt an all-sports format for the first time in its history.

Patrick Pfingsten, current morning host on WMAY, will shift to afternoon drive with a new show, PM Springfield. The new sports lineup on 92.3 FM/1450 AM will include the debut of The Morning Huddle with Darin Pritchett, replacing AM Springfield in the morning slot, and will expand local sports programming throughout the broadcast day.

In another notable change, WQLZ will return to its previous 92.7 FM home, reconnecting the brand with its longtime frequency.

All changes are scheduled to take effect July 1.

Woodward Community Media Market Manager Kevin O’Dea said, “We’ve heard our listeners loud and clear. These changes allow us to better serve our audiences with the content they love, while strengthening our ties to the community.”