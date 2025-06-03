Michael Biemolt Promoted to Lead Digital Sales at Audacy

Audacy has promoted Michael Biemolt to President of Digital Sales, placing him in charge of all national and local digital revenue strategy. Biemolt was previously Executive Vice President of Digital Audio, helping to scale the broadcaster’s national sales operations.

Before that, Biemolt served as Senior Vice President for RADIO.COM and Vice President of Digital Media. He began his career at WBBM-FM in Chicago, working his way up from Promotions Director to Marketing Director before holding senior roles at CBS Radio and CBS Television.

He will report directly to Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips, who returned to the position in March. The move comes as Audacy embraces a broader shift toward digital expansion and transformation.

Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero said, “Our growing digital portfolio will benefit from this new organizational structure, setting Audacy up perfectly for further success. With Michael at the helm, we will lean into his expertise, experience and creativity to further energize our digital sales, unlocking new opportunities and creating better workflows and results for our local and national teams. We’re excited about what this means for our client partners and colleagues.”

Biemolt added, “I’m incredibly honored and excited to step into this role and lead Audacy’s continued digital growth. We have an inspiring team, and I look forward to working together to deliver meaningful impact and outcomes for our partners and clients nationwide.”