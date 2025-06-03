NAB Joins AM Advocacy Panel at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025

The NAB is joining forces with Hispanic radio leaders at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 to rally behind the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, as part of a high-profile panel exploring AM radio’s future in an increasingly digital dashboard landscape.

The panel, The Future on the Dash: AM Battle Reboot!, will feature NAB Vice President of External Affairs Liliana Rañón alongside Greeley Broadcasting President Lindsay Salazar and Latino Media Network Regional GM Mike Sena. The session will be moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.

The conversation takes on new urgency as automakers continue to weigh the removal of AM receivers from vehicles, despite the band’s critical role in public safety, emergency alerts, and local news.

The session will focus on how broadcasters, with support from the NAB, can effectively advocate for the legislation, shape public narratives, and respond to future regulatory threats. According to Edison Research, AM/FM radio still commands 85% of ad-supported in-car audio time, underscoring the band’s continued relevance for Hispanic and rural listeners who may lack access to streaming infrastructure.

Support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to grow in Congress. The bipartisan bill, which would require AM radio receivers in all new vehicles at no added cost, already enjoys a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, positioning it for potential progress in a packed summer legislative session.

“After a narrow miss in the last Congress, it shows the importance of broadcasters standing together and speaking up as one for the sake of radio in the dash,” said Coats. “I’m honored to lead this discussion that affects the future of us all with a panel of champions of the band at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025.”

The AM-focused session is one of several tackling regulatory issues at the June 11–12 event in Houston. Additional topics include potential FCC revisions to local ownership caps, the legal implications of artificial intelligence in broadcasting, updated foreign investment rules, the impact of immigration policy on workforce and audience dynamics, and expected enforcement trends for political advertising and public file compliance.

Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 is presented by Radio Ink and aims to address the unique business, policy, and cultural challenges facing Hispanic broadcasters today. Registration remains open.