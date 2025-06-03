Bustos Media Wisconsin Adds Competitor To Its Milwaukee Stable

Bustos Media is acquiring a Milwaukee area competitor, Radio Caliente 97.9 (W250BN), from El Sol Broadcasting, pending FCC approval. The deal brings Bustos Media’s national portfolio to 29 radio stations, with five of those serving Southeast Wisconsin.

Radio Caliente’s Latin pop and contemporary format, which targets younger LatinX audiences, will complement Bustos’ Regional Mexican offerings on La Gran D 104.7 (WDDW), La Z 93.7 (WDDW-HD2), URBANA 104.7-HD3, and La Ranchera 104.7-HD4.

The signal has been aired through Audacy Milwaukee’s WMYX-HD3 since 2021.

No purchase price for the station has been revealed yet. El Sol Broadcasting CEO John Torres will continue working with the station group as a market consultant.

Bustos Milwaukee President John Bustos commented, “This purchase has a special meaning for our company since it is our 20th anniversary serving the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Hispanic Market. Radio Caliente has an established and rich history in the market.”

Torres stated, “Given the long history of Radio Caliente and what it means to the Milwaukee Hispanic community, it was personally important for me to continue its legacy and format. Bustos Media was an ideal fit for Radio Caliente to continue improving our format and best serve our long-time clients thriving in the fastest growing segment of the Milwaukee business market.”