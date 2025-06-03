Philly Sports Get Unfiltered with New WPEN Afternoon Hosts

“Truth, not fluff,” is the promise for the new afternoon drive sports show coming to Philadelphia radio on 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN). Beasley Media Group will debut Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo on June 9, filling the slot recently vacated by Tyrone Johnson.

The show pairs former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ricky Bottalico with attorney-turned-broadcaster Bill Colarulo, who joined The Fanatic full-time in 2024 as part of The Mike Missanelli Show.

Bottalico commented, “I’ve never been one to sugarcoat things, and that’s exactly what this show is about – raw, real, and unfiltered. Philly fans deserve honesty, and Bill and I are here to give it to them straight – no fluff, just great sports talk.”

Colarulo added, “This city lives and breathes sports, and getting the chance to be part of that conversation every afternoon with Ricky is something I don’t take for granted. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to bring passionate, informed, and entertaining Philly sports talk to our listeners every day.”

Beasley Philadelphia Market Manager Paul Blake said, “Ricky and Bill’s ability to connect with our audience through compelling insight and thoughtful commentary make them the perfect team for afternoons on The Fanatic. Their chemistry is undeniable, and we’re confident they’ll deliver a must-listen experience every afternoon on The Fanatic.”

WPEN Program Director Scott Masteller remarked, “I’m thrilled to bring Ricky and Bill together for afternoons on The Fanatic. Ricky’s passion, energy, and deep knowledge of the game, combined with Bill’s sharp analysis and connection with our audience, make for a dynamic duo that’s going to resonate with Philly sports fans in a big way.”