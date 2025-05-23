Publishing Exec Tammy Mencel Named GM at PMG Honolulu

Pacific Media Group has appointed Tammy Mencel as General Manager of its Honolulu Radio Operations. Mencel brings more than two decades of media and business leadership experience, previously serving as Pacific Business News Publisher and Market President.

Before moving to Hawaii, she led the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Outside of her professional work, Mencel is active in the local business community, serving as a mentor with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and as a member of both the Hawaii Publishers Association and the Air Force Civilian Advisory Council.

In her new role, she will oversee operations for PMG’s Oʻahu stations 102.7 da Bomb (KDDB), 105.9 The Wave FM (KPOI), HI93 (KQMQ), and 94.7 KUMU.

Pacific Media Group CEO, President, and Director Chuck Bergson said, “It is our pleasure to welcome Tammy to the PMG Team. Her deep expertise in media, combined with her proven leadership and strong connections in the Honolulu market, will greatly strengthen our company and help drive our success.”

Mencel commented, “I am truly honored to be joining such a talented and passionate team that has built a strong reputation across Hawaii’s media landscape,” said Mencel. “I bring a background in media, leadership, and business growth, but what really excites me is working alongside great people who care about making an impact.”

“PMG’s reputation for local connection, creativity, and community focus is what drew me here. I’m grateful to be joining such a talented and passionate team and am excited for all we’ll accomplish together,” she added.