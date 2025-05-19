Alpha Media – Portland is searching for a powerhouse VP of Sales to lead our high-performing team. This is your chance to make a major impact in one of the most exciting cities in the country, working with a company that champions creativity, innovation, and results. We’re looking for someone with a proven track record in leading radio advertising sales across both terrestrial and digital platforms—who thrives in a fast-paced, competitive environment.

Join us and lead the charge across our powerhouse group of seven brands: 101.9 KINK, KXL, Live 95.5, 98.7 The Bull, 750 The Game, and News Talk Freedom 970. If you’re passionate about helping local businesses grow, building strong teams, and driving revenue, we want to talk to you.

Why Alpha Portland? Alpha prides itself on its strong community presence in small to mid-size markets. Portland is a dream market for anyone passionate about radio and storytelling. Known for its vibrant culture and eclectic energy, Portland offers a rich and diverse audience eager to connect with local voices and businesses. Selling radio here means tapping into a community that values authenticity, creativity, and connection — and that’s what radio does best.

Beyond the microphone, Portland is simply an incredible place to live and work. Nestled between the majestic Cascade Mountains and the stunning Oregon Coast, it’s just 90 minutes to the beach and an hour to snow-capped peaks. The Columbia and Willamette Rivers cut through the city, offering endless outdoor recreation and food exploration.

Working in radio here means being part of a forward-thinking, creative community, and selling in Portland means helping local businesses thrive in one of the most unique cities in America.

What Alpha has to offer?

• Career Development and the tools and training to make you succeed.

• The opportunity to make an impact on others in your team, the company as a whole, and in the community.

• A seat with market decision makers.

• A team that lives up to its core values: Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity, A Can-do Attitude, Business Integrity…all while having FUN.

What will be expected of you?

• Leadership and inspiration.

• Negotiating skills.

• Build and support a strong team of account managers and digital account executives.

• Develop spot, non-spot, and digital sales opportunities.

• Implement ongoing team management routines – sales staff meetings, and one-on-one meetings.

• Direct sales forecasting activities and set performance goals accordingly.

• Develop innovative sales commission and incentive plans that enhance sales results.

• Implement sales activities that generate new business and deepen existing relationships.

• Assist in the collection of accounts receivable.

• Actively participate in business and community associations to develop extensive relationships with local influencers and decision-makers.

• Manage department expenses.

• Provide weekly, monthly, and annual revenue/pacing reports to the SVP Market Manager.

• Create a positive, energetic, collaborative, and transparent team environment.

• Other duties as assigned and consistent with the position.

Requirements of this position include the following:

• A minimum of three years of sales management experience.

• Experience with strategic account management, sales training/leadership, pricing, and budgeting.

• Understanding of broadcast media, ratings, marketing, promotion, and collection standards.

• Knowledge of sales principles and practices

• Ability to coach and collaborate.

• Organizational skills.

• Inventory management, digital media, and non-spot/event revenue development.

• Valid driver’s license and current vehicle insurance.

• Prior broadcast industry experience.

If you are interested in this position, please apply on our Careers page at www.alphamediausa.com.

Benefits:

Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits. Learn more about our benefits on our Careers page.

• Medical, Dental, Vision.

• 17 days of PTO starting accrual, 10 Company Holidays, and a day off in the birth month.

• Company-Sponsored Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

• 401(k) Retirement Plan with discretionary employer matching.

• Alpha Cares – paid volunteer hours.

• Pet adoption subsidy.

Who we are:

Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company that shares music, sports, and news content across various platforms. Alpha owns and operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties across the United States. We believe in hiring top talent who are innovative and vibrant, and we strive to create progressive products and world-class events while building strong relationships in our communities. Additionally, our Alpha Digital division specializes in building custom audiences and implementing digital strategies such as web design, SEO/SEM, mobile, social media, video, OTT/CTV, and more to generate leads for businesses. We are committed to the “Live and Local” philosophy and approach clients’ digital needs strategically to expand brand awareness and drive conversions.

Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity, and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now, and let’s talk.

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information, and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.