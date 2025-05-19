‘Donna & Steve’ Launches Weekday Syndication With Skyview

After launching as a weekend program earlier this year, Donna & Steve is now making the jump to weekdays. Through national syndication partner Skyview Networks, the show has debuted as a weekday morning program on Hubbard Broadcasting’s Mix 94.9 (WREW) in Cincinnati.

With the weekday expansion, Skyview is positioning Donna & Steve as a broader offering for AC stations looking to add personality-driven programming to their morning schedules. The duo has locally co-hosted mornings on Hubbard’s myTalk 107.1 (KTMY) in the Twin Cities for more than seven years.

Skyview Networks SVP of Business Development and Communication Andrew Kalb commented, “Donna and Steve bring a unique blend of humor, relatability, and engaging storytelling that resonates with listeners and advertisers. Since their launch, they have showcased the qualities that make them one of the best shows on radio and we are excited to continue driving the show’s success across the country.”