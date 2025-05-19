A Former Voice Of Nashville’s Legendary WSM Dead At 73

Former announcer for the Grand Ole Opry and lifelong radio engineer Ted Klimkowski, better known as Ted Randall, passed away on May 11 at the age of 73 in Lebanon, TN. A Detroit native, Klimkowski began his radio career at the age of 15 at WMUZ, a Christian station in his hometown.

There, he formed a pivotal relationship with Dr. Gene Scott, whom he introduced to shortwave radio, broadening the reach of Scott’s global ministry. His broadcasting journey would go on to include stops at legendary stations like CKLW, WKCQ, WSM-AM, and WSM-FM.

After relocating to Middle Tennessee in 1979, Klimkowski worked with WQKR, WRMX, WWCR, WZPC, and Cumulus and served as Chief Engineer for both 5 Star Radio in Clarksville and Cromwell Radio, overseeing engineering for ten stations in the Nashville market.

His on-air work was matched by a passion for digital innovation. He developed and hosted The QSO Radio Show for more than two decades and brought Cashbox Magazine online. Klimkowski’s pioneering online broadcasts were so popular that they reportedly crashed DNS servers in their early days.

Klimkowski’s final project was WRMI Legends, a shortwave programming initiative that creatively wove together classic American rock and Christian ministry.

Outside of radio, he founded and operated several successful businesses in Michigan and Tennessee, including carpet cleaning and restoration companies, as well as a chemical manufacturing business focused on advanced treatments for flooring and textiles.

He is survived by his wife Holly Misslin Klimkowski, sons David and Matt, and five grandchildren.