Mental Health Matters: It’s Time Radio Checked In On Listeners

Without a doubt, the biggest takeaway from the pandemic is the toll it took on our collective mental health. Some are still having difficulty. This, of course, has led to numerous discussions and initiatives addressing how it has affected our industry.

Over the past month, this publication has devoted a good bit of its space to the focus and redevelopment of staff mental health and company culture. As I think about all we are doing for ourselves and our staffs, I wonder if we are forgetting one of the most important groups associated with our stations: the listeners!

In other words, how can radio become the place to support the listener’s mental health

That same pandemic toll hit them times ten. Lost jobs, pay decreases, higher prices everywhere, etc. Just last week, there was an article here about the anxiety the general public (and radio) is feeling about A.I. There is a lot on their plate. How can we help listeners through this as their hometown radio station? Think of what this would do for that personal connection we always talk about, not to mention the overall good.

Some thoughts and ideas:

On-Air

Why not create listener “check-in” moments? Just a 20-30 second recording per listener of what they’re feeling that moment, share a personal mental health insight, or encourage a moment of self-care. This may sound a bit hokey, but it does reinforce belonging, which is a basic human need. Feeling “seen” and “heard” is a great support of self-worth, something that is at the top of a large portion of our listeners’ personal list.

Ask the audience to share, anonymously, moments when the station, in some way, may have helped them through something difficult. Other listeners might not feel so alone after hearing about similar issues.

Create sets of music that are known to have a positive effect on mood and positivity. Maybe the audience helps to assemble. Get them involved.

Collaboration with the Community

Join with local mental health organizations for podcasts and on-air vignettes.

Establish year-round awareness programs by sponsoring wellness clinics and various events like walks, speakers, etc.

Regularly provide information about local and national mental health resources, including helplines (like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline), websites, and community support groups

Digital

Host blogs addressing specific topical issues of the day.

Social posts with listener check-ins, wellness tips, quotes, etc.

Themed podcasts with special guests

Hashtags like #RadioforRealLIfe or #YoureNotAlone

What would the basic goals be?

Reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Normalize conversations around mental health.

Reinforce radio’s unique power as a local, human, trusted presence.

Solidify the personal connection with the listening audience.

Christian radio does some of this presently, but secular broadcasters have rarely addressed the listeners’ personal mental state. This is where we can REALLY set our industry apart and provide some actual benefit.

The future of radio lies in revisiting and renewing its place in the lives of listeners of all ages, including one group where personal connection has become a top priority – Gen Z!

Radio has always earned its strongest audience connection when it’s been personal and human. The essential companion. Forget those hollow music positioning statements (“Your Number One Station for the Hits” ring a bell?) and let’s do some REAL work here in a world that deeply needs it.