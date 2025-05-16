Beloved Former Toledo Morning Host Passes Away On Birthday

Famed former Toledo radio personality Bob Kelly has died. Kelly, best known alongside Dennis Staples as the co-host of Kelly and Staples, passed away on his 84th birthday following a 14-year battle with Parkinson’s.

Kelly, whose real name was Norman Plumer, spent nearly five decades as one of the most recognizable voices on the airwaves in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Beginning his radio career in Alliance, OH, in 1961, Kelly moved to Toledo in 1965 after being discovered by Bob Martz and John Garry.

He would go on to become a morning fixture across multiple stations, including WCWA, WXKR, and finally WRQN. Following Staples’ retirement in 2006, Kelly was paired with co-host Becky Shock. His work earned him induction into the Ohio Radio and Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2006. Kelly retired from broadcasting in 2011 at the age of 70.

Toledo talent Fred LeFebvre paid tribute to Kelly on social media, praising the team of Kelly and Staples.