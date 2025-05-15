yaman.AI, Oink Ink, and Wondercraft Team For AI Radio Ads

Radio creative veteran Yaman Coskun has announced a new collaborative effort between yaman.AI, Oink Ink Radio, and Wondercraft to offer a new approach to commercial creative that combines traditional copywriting with AI-assisted production tools.

The collaboration brings Oink Ink Radio’s decades of experience in audio campaign development, Wondercraft’s AI audio production capabilities, and yaman.AI’s creative algorithms together in a scalable system designed to deliver quick, quality spot creative for radio stations and advertisers.

Coskun – whose previous creative firm, Yamanair Creative, was used by stations in over 600 markets – described the new model as a way to address shrinking local resources and growing demands on radio sellers.

Oink Ink Radio Co-Founder and Partner Dan Price noted, “We are excited to work with yaman.AI. For years, we’ve wanted to be able to offer Oink-quality services at scale; engaging with Yaman and having access to his resources in this space is a tremendous ‘way in’ for us. Our creative, powered by Yaman’s methods and Wondercraft’s tools, makes for an awfully compelling offering.”

Wondercraft Co-Founder and CEO Oskar Serrander added, “Yaman.ai perfectly reflects what we believe at Wondercraft: The future of a thriving audio advertising industry lies in combining next-generation creative tools with timeless storytelling. With Yaman’s deep experience and creative brilliance, we are merging the best of AI and human ingenuity, generating big results for all players in the industry; radio stations, and advertisers alike.”