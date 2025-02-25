Sometimes It’s What You Don’t Say

As the first weeks of the new presidency unfold, I have noticed the unfortunate unfolding of something else, particularly within our industry… and none of it is on-air.

Let me first say that what’s ahead will, in no way, be political or vitriolic. Let’s just call it a look in our own social media mirror. I have seen over the past month or so, individuals from our business, who never had much to say, politically, posting comments with special emphasis – no matter the side. Some are affiliated with companies, and some are not. Some very angry and very much opinionated.

It is especially times like these that our goal should be to take the absolute high road and use our social media and any other off-air communication to make as much of a positive difference as we do on air. I worry for those doing the posting because they may be doing more damage to themselves than anyone else. I’m not addressing stations as a whole. This is for the individuals who represent our industry. You’re being constantly watched and heard by ALL sides.

What really motivated me to take on this subject this week was a blog to which I subscribe called All-Pro-Dad. Their mission is, as they say, to bring intentional focus to fathers around the world and inspire them to embrace who they are as a dad and husband. They provide guidance and practical tips for raising children in a life-giving way. Their daily blog focuses on a specific subject each day. There are many who can relate as much as Dads. The particular topic this day was the 5 Questions to Consider Before Posting to Social Media.

I’m not here to go through your company’s rules and guidelines but to just offer some of the common sense points from this blog.

The 5 Questions:

1. What Are You Posting?

What’s your end game? Information? Encouragement? Embarrassment? Venting?

Has any social media post ever caused you to think differently?

What difference would yours make?

2. Is It True?

Have you fact-checked?

It’s easy to share something that supports what you believe, but it actually may not be true.

AI and Deepfakes have done their share of damage over the past few years.

Be sure what you do post, if it’s a fact, is 100% true.

3. Is It Kind?

What’s your goal? If it is to hurt, embarrass, or correct someone else, you might be part of the problem. Think about that and what I said about both sides.

Kindness is always wanting the best for the other. Need I say more.

4. Who Is This For?

Who is your audience?

What’s the benefit?

Do your children/family follow you? Would you want them to see/read what you posted?

5. What If You Didn’t?

What if you paused the post? Would anything be lost?

Would this hurt or anger anyone?

Maybe your energies are better heading in another direction

Sometimes “nothing” is the best answer.

I do agree that pictures of food and pets can be a tad boring and eye-rolling as often as we see them. Unfortunately, a lot of us have gone down the road of criticism forgetting what we do for a living. Regardless of how little or how much we talk on the radio, our listeners look up to us for that information and entertainment they can’t get anywhere else. Let’s give them that everywhere they interact with us, especially on socials.