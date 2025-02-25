Power 106 Honored for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Meruelo Media’s Power 106 (KPWR) has been recognized by the California State Senate and Santa Anita Racetrack for its community efforts during the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Brown Bag Mornings co-hosts Bryan Delatorre and DJ Greg C were honored at the track.

California Senator Sasha Renee Perez presented both with a certificate honoring their work, while the racetrack named a race after Power 106 and featured a thank you to the station on its screens.

Beyond their on-air coverage, Power 106 mobilized their street teams to provide direct support in fire-affected areas. With backing from parent company Meruelo Group and through the Meruelo Cares initiative, the team partnered with the Red Cross to distribute supplies and aid relief efforts.

Efforts quickly escalated when Power 106’s street team identified Santa Anita Race Park as what Meruelo Media Vice President of Audio Pio Ferro previously described to Radio Ink as “the Epicenter of Help.”

Ferro commented, “People from all over the area are showing up with water, supplies, and all that. We showed up with our remote truck with a PA system and they said, ‘Oh my God, we need music to lift spirits and we need your microphone to deliver messages. Can you guys stay?’ Yes, absolutely! So that team stayed.”

The group continued to return daily, with air staff assisting in water distribution and other relief efforts.