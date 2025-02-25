Berbari Takes the Mic For Yankees Postgame Show on WFAN

Audacy has named Emmanuel Berbari as the postgame show host for WFAN’s New York Yankees broadcasts. Berbari, in his third season with the Yankees Radio Network, will continue as a fill-in play-by-play announcer alongside Suzyn Waldman and Dave Sims.

Berbari initially worked behind the scenes at WFAN before moving into on-air roles and making his Major League Baseball play-by-play debut in 2023. He also contributes to SportsNet New York and calls Big East Basketball for FOX Sports, along with MAAC and Atlantic 10 coverage.

His past experience includes play-by-play work for the Hudson Valley Renegades, Chatham Anglers, and ESPN’s digital platforms. Berbari is a five-time New York State Broadcasters Association and Associated Press award winner and has received two STAA Jim Nantz All-American honors and three Marty Glickman Awards while at Fordham University’s WFUV.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero remarked, “We are excited to have Emmanuel take on an expanded role as the postgame show host for WFAN’s Yankees broadcasts. Emmanuel has been a terrific contributor to our team coverage the last few seasons, and his passion for the game makes him a perfect fit to wrap up each game for the fans of the Bronx Bombers.”

Berbari said, “Growing up hanging on every pitch and each word on Yankees Radio, the opportunity to be a part of the team these last two seasons has been surreal. I’m thrilled to continue the relationship and look forward to working with Suzyn, Dave, and everyone at WFAN and the Yankees this season.”