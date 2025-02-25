After Facing Extinction, KEWU Gets A Kool New Future In Spokane

The Oldies Preservation Society has reached an agreement to acquire Eastern Washington University’s non-commercial jazz station, 89.5 KEWU, for $510,000. The deal will extend the KOOL Oldies format, currently heard on KOOL 107.1 (KPKL), to the Spokane signal.

The sale remains subject to FCC approval, which is expected later this year. KEWU will celebrate its 75th anniversary on April 7, and OPS plans to highlight the milestone. Meanwhile, KEWU’s jazz music library has been donated to Spokane Public Radio. This concludes a multi-year saga to find a buyer for the station.

OPS Board Member Bob Anthony Fogal described the format as “a museum of great music,” complete with vintage commercials and classic TV theme songs. “OPS plans to continue to serve our local community from 89.5FM as KEWU has done now for nearly 75 years,” he said.

Washington State Association of Broadcasters President Keith Shipman said, “This is a huge victory for local broadcasting. Bob Anthony and his team at KOOL 107.1 have served the Inland Empire sensationally through the years and will be great stewards of the 89.5 frequency.”

Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan commented, “KEWU has long been a source of pride and connection for Eastern Washington University and its listeners. Our agreement with the Oldies Preservation Society ensures that the station’s legacy will live on through their dedication to classic music.”