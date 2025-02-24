Podcast Ads See Longer Breaks, Bigger Brands, More Spending

Podcast advertising continued its rapid expansion in Q4 2024, with total ad spend rising 19% year-over-year, according to Magellan AI’s Podcast Advertising Benchmark Report. The study, which analyzed 96,900 podcast episodes, highlighted significant growth in new advertisers, shifting industry trends, and changes in ad placement strategies.

Eight of the top 10 advertisers from Q3 remained heavy spenders in Q4, demonstrating strong advertiser retention. Two new brands – Activision and FanDuel – entered the top 10, reflecting the growing interest from entertainment and sports betting industries.

Beyond returning advertisers, 1,584 brands ran podcast ads for the first time, representing a 10.2% increase from Q3. This expansion aligns with a growing awareness among marketers of the effectiveness of podcast advertising, particularly in high-engagement categories.

Among industries, footwear saw the highest increase in podcast ad spend, surging 145% compared to Q3, with brands such as DSW, TOMS, and Tecovas increasing their investments. Other fast-growing sectors included oral hygiene (+99%), jewelry (+75%), and investing (+74%), highlighting the diverse range of brands tapping into podcasts for advertising.

Business software, financial services, and food brands remained among the most active categories, continuing a trend from previous quarters.

Magellan AI’s analysis also shed light on changes in ad break structures and format preferences. Mid-roll ads remained the most preferred placement, with new brands averaging 51 seconds per ad.

The data suggests that advertisers are becoming more comfortable with longer ad breaks, as long as they are well-integrated into the podcast format. Podcasts with higher listener engagement, such as news, true crime, and sports, showed a higher tolerance for longer ad breaks. Ad load increased slightly to 7.35%, meaning ads accounted for a larger share of total podcast content. The average ad break length was 2 minutes and 30 seconds, with most breaks featuring two to three ads.

Host-read ads continued to dominate, with 63% of total spend directed toward host endorsements rather than pre-produced commercials.

The majority of podcast ad spending remains concentrated in the top-tier shows. The average advertiser spent $329,000 per month on podcast ads, with $5.10 of every $10 spent going to the top 500 podcasts.

The full results are available via Magellan AI.