Alan Hirschbein Joins iHeart San Francisco as VP of Sales

iHeartMedia San Francisco is bringing a former SiriusXM Senior Director on board to lead the cluster’s sales growth. Alan Hirschbein has been named Vice President of Sales for the Bay Area, bringing over 20 years of expertise in broadcast and digital media.

Before his time at SiriusXM, Hirschbein held roles at Susquehanna Broadcasting, CBS Radio, Inner City Broadcasting, and Cumulus Media’s KGO-AM.

iHeart San Francisco Region President AJ Punjabi said, “Alan’s deep experience in both traditional broadcast and digital audio innovation makes him the ideal leader to drive our business forward. His results-driven approach and commitment to client success will strengthen our market leadership across platforms.”

Hirschbein stated, “I’m energized to join iHeartMedia’s tremendous leadership team as Vice President of Sales. As the enduring leader in broadcast radio, iHeartMedia has also transformed itself into a dynamic force in podcasting and digital audio, standing at the forefront of audio innovation. I’m eager to contribute to this continued evolution and help our partners harness the unmatched reach and engagement that only iHeartMedia can deliver.”