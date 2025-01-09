Big Ten Basketball Highlighted in Compass Media 2025 Lineup

Compass Media Networks has unveiled its 17th season of college basketball broadcasts, featuring 20 regular season games and exclusive coverage of all rounds of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament beginning on Wednesday, January 15.

The broadcast team features seasoned play-by-play voices Gregg Daniels, Matt “Money” Smith, Jerry Recco, and Wayne Larrivee. Analysts Robert Horry, Rick Mahorn, and Mike Wozniak will bring their expertise to the booth, while studio hosts Tim Cates, Jeff Biggs, and Kevin Figgers provide additional coverage.

All games will be available on terrestrial radio, the Varsity Network app, various streaming platforms, and SiriusXM.

Compass Media Networks President of Advertising Sales and Marketing Paul Gregrey said, “With the expansion of the Big Ten Conference, Compass Media Networks’ 2025 college basketball platform is packed with extremely compelling matchups that will deliver all of our partners tremendous value.”

Compass Media Networks/Sports General Manager Robert Blum added, “We are thrilled to welcome seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry to our broadcast booth, along with our roster of returning on-air talent. We cannot wait for tip-off.”

A complete schedule is available via Compass Media Networks.