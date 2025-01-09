Allgeier and Jensen Share Sales Insights In On-Demand Event

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and CD Media Consulting have launched their exclusive, on-demand Q1 2025 Radio Sales Event, “This Is A Football,” for radio salespeople, managers, and market leaders.

Longtime sales and market manager Jim Allgeier joins Yavapai Broadcasting Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Jensen to share insights on improving sales strategies. The event focuses on fundamental elements that drive sales success, key trends and priorities for advertisers in 2025, opportunities to grow Q1 revenue, and practical advice to win the quarter.

The event is available at RainmakerPathway.com or through The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast.

Rainmaker Pathway strategist Loyd Ford said, “Vince Lombardi made the title of our Q1 sales event famous, but focusing on the known fundamental elements that commonly bring success works in sales every day. Four times a year we launch a special radio sales event designed to help radio sellers anywhere grow their revenue in the current quarter.”

CD Media Consulting President Chris Fleming added, “There is a lot at stake in 2025. This Q1 free radio sales event is a way your team can benefit and really grow revenue this year.”