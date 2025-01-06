Cory Edmondson Elevated To Program Lincoln’s Froggy 98

NRG Media Lincoln has promoted Cory Edmondson to Program Director of Froggy 98 (KFGE). Edmondson steps into the role after serving as Assistant Program Director and Music Director, succeeding Steve King.

Edmondson joined NRG Media in September 2022, having previously held roles at McKenzie River Broadcasting’s KKNU in Eugene, OR, Audacy’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) in Seattle, and Resonate Broadcasting’s KKOA in Hilo, HA. In addition to his new responsibilities, Edmondson will continue his mid-day shift, along with his Music Director and Farm Director duties.

King steps out of the role to focus on his Operations Manager responsibilities for NRG Media’s Lincoln and Omaha markets. He commented, “I don’t think there is anyone more deserving than Cory to lead the charge for Froggy. Now all he has to do is get rid of all his Deadhead stuff and stop attempting to look like Blake Shelton.”