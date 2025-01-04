KAFE 104.1 Grants $17,750 in Washington State Holiday Wishes

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 in Washington State closed up its 6th annual Christmas Wish benefit. Thanks to contributions from sponsors and community partners, seventeen wishes were granted for local residents, to the tune of $17,750.

Listeners submitted requests for themselves, loved ones, or community members in need, with the KAFE team selecting those that would make the most meaningful impact. Among 2024’s fulfilled wishes were repairing a water heater for a local veteran and providing ping-pong tables for a middle school.

This year’s contributions bring the six-year total of wishes granted by KAFE’s Christmas Wish to $87,990.

KAFE Morning Show Host Dave Walker said, “KAFE’s Christmas Wish is about so much more than the wishes we grant. It’s a reminder to all of us that this season really is magic and that miracles do happen.”

104.1 KAFE Program Director and Afternoon Host Scotty VanDryver added, “We are so thankful to the businesses and sponsors that have helped make all these Christmas Wishes come true. They truly are changing lives through their generosity. To see the connections made between local businesses and listeners shows the impact local radio can have in the community.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.