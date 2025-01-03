NAB Reaffirms Its Commitment To Broadcasters In 119th Congress

The NAB has extended its congratulations to Rep. Mike Johnson on his reelection as Speaker of the House and to new Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune as the organization emphasizes its continued advocacy for radio in the 119th Congress.

On January 3, Rep. Johnson secured his role as House Speaker in a tightly contested first-round vote, winning by a narrow margin of 218-215.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt celebrated the roles of Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Thune for broadcasters, saying, “Their leadership will be instrumental as Congress and the incoming administration address pressing issues that impact the ability of local TV and radio stations to serve communities across the country.”

Chief among industry issues anticipated during the two years ahead are the return of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, as well as protections for journalists from Big Tech infringement and censorship.

“Local broadcast stations have long served as trusted lifelines for Americans, delivering fact-based journalism, issuing critical emergency alerts and providing vital connections that bind communities together. As the most trusted source of news and information, local broadcasters also serve as a critical link between policymakers and the public, ensuring that key issues are communicated with clarity and integrity,” expanded LeGeyt. “Speaker Johnson and Senator Thune have been steadfast champions of this essential role, supporting broadcasters’ efforts to serve their communities with dedication and trust.”

LeGeyt previously expressed optimism about Thune at Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2025 conference in November, highlighting the instrumental role the Senator has played in advancing broadcasters’ priorities on Capitol Hill.

“NAB looks forward to working closely with Speaker Johnson, Majority Leader Thune and their bipartisan colleagues to advance policies that strengthen local stations’ indispensable service. From modernizing outdated ownership rules to preserving AM radio’s essential role in cars, we are committed to working with leaders in Washington to ensure local TV and radio stations can continue informing, serving and connecting every corner of America.”

As for the AM Act, Speaker Johnson has praised the importance of AM radio, particularly during a video address for National Radio Award winner Dave Santrella at the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards.

“Dave’s also been a leader in ensuring that AM radio remains a resource for the American people,” Johnson said, emphasizing the Act’s role in maintaining AM radio in vehicles. He added, “I’ve been touring states affected by Hurricane Helene, and I and so many others can attest to the importance of AM radio at a time like this to get critical information to the people in a way that they can’t access it in any other.”

The 119th Congress runs through January 3, 2027.