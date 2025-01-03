WFAN Hosts Mourn Audacy Colleague Killed In NOLA Terror Attack

WFAN’s Boomer and Gio took a moment out of their show on January 3 to mourn the loss of coworker Billy DiMaio, who was among the 14 victims of the January 1 terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

A member of Audacy New York’s National Enterprise and Direct Response Team, DiMaio was killed when a man drove a truck into a crowd, injuring dozens before dying in a police shootout.

During the Friday program, Co-host Boomer Esiason acknowledged the news, saying, “When we got the email yesterday from David Field, our CEO, it was heartbreaking.”

Gregg Giannotti commented, “Just an absolute tragedy and people who knew him, worked with him, said he was just an awesome kid. And just senseless, horrible victim of this terrorist attack. So I wanted to mention him today, honor him today on the show. It sent chills through me when I found out. First of all, the terrorist attack alone is a lot to digest and then to hear that someone that was here with us every day upstairs was a part of this and lost their life, just horrible.”

“Many of us have been through this back in 2001 where just out of the blue, something like this happens and your life is turned upside down. Our prayers are with them. That’s all you can say right now. Just hopefully, they have the strength to get through this,” Esiason added.

Audacy previously released a statement, reading, “Beyond his professional achievements, Billy will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness. He was a true asset to the Audacy team, and his contributions and presence will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends during this exceedingly difficult time, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them and every member of the Audacy family who had the privilege of working with him.”