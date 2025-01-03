SBE Welcomes Michael Downs as New Executive Director

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the appointment of Michael Downs as its new Executive Director. He replaces James Ragsdale, who left SBE in October. Downs brings 27 years of experience in nonprofit management.

Downs has served as the Director of Conventions and Meetings for Kiwanis International since 2012. Before that, he spent a decade as chief staff executive of Key Club International, where he oversaw consistent year-over-year membership growth.

He has also served in leadership roles within the Indiana Society of Association Executives and the Indiana Chapter of Meeting Professionals International.

The SBE offers a range of educational resources, including online courses, workshops, and conferences, covering topics such as digital broadcasting, audio engineering, and video production to its 5,000+ members and 114 local chapters.

Society of Broadcast Engineers President Ted Hand commented, “I welcome Mike to the SBE. His extensive association experience will be an asset to the Society as we look ahead to the coming year and continuing future. I look forward to working with him to continue furthering the goals of the SBE and providing superior services to our members. I also want to thank the members of the search committee, led by SBE Vice President Kevin Trueblood, for their work.”