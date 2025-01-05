GPB Targets 25% Growth in Donor Base With Rebrand, 2030 Plan

Georgia Public Broadcasting is now GPB, entering 2025 with a refreshed identity and a forward-looking roadmap to 2030. The rebranding includes a new logo, sonic branding, and a refined mission across its 20 radio and nine television stations.

The rebranding comes as GPB approaches its 65th anniversary on May 23.

GPB’s new strategic plan outlines its vision, mission, and values, developed through a year-long process involving staff, leadership, board members, and community stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that GPB remains a trusted resource while addressing the changing needs of Georgians.

Vision: To unite and uplift Georgia.

Mission: GPB works as a team to create diverse programming that enriches Georgians of all ages.

GPB works as a team to create diverse programming that enriches Georgians of all ages. Values: Organized under the mnemonic CIVIC, the values emphasize connection, inclusivity, and community impact.

To enhance capacity, GPB aims to increase its donor base by 25%, adding 87,000 individual donors. Efforts will also focus on digital fundraising initiatives and GPB Passport subscriptions to create impactful engagement opportunities.

GPB President and CEO Bert Wesley Huffman said, “GPB is Georgia’s station—a place for every Georgian and every Georgia story. GPB is committed to evolving alongside the modern media landscape, while staying true to our roots as a trusted public service provider. Our towers broadcast vital information, whether it’s an educational program that inspires you or an emergency alert that keeps you and your family safe.”

GPB seeks to boost brand recognition by 25% with its refreshed brand identity supported by a comprehensive statewide communication campaign.

Huffman added, “We wanted a logo that captures our mission and represents the people who support and engage with GPB—from families with young children to voters seeking factual news and cultural enthusiasts exploring intelligent, wholesome content.”

By 2030, the organization aims to ensure that 100% of its full-time employees participate in annual targeted development and training programs. Efforts will also include incentivizing in-office work, reducing reliance on part-time staff, and ensuring fair compensation for employees.

The full strategic plan, “Uniting & Uplifting Georgia: A Roadmap to 2030,” is available via GPB.