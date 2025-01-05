Western NC Family Finds Christmas Joy Thanks to 107.5 KZL

Dick Broadcasting’s annual 107.5 KZL (WKZL) Breaking and Entering Christmas took on an extra poignant mission following the tragic flooding in Western North Carolina earlier this year, delivering a life-changing Christmas to a family in mourning.

KZL’s Jared and Katie in the Morning received hundreds of nominations for families in need of holiday cheer, and this year’s chosen family faced unimaginable hardship. The Calloway family – Joe, Kylee, their children David (5) and Sophia (3), and their grandmothers – lost everything when Hurricane Helene triggered a deadly mudslide that destroyed their home in Newland, NC, and killed both grandfathers.

Now living in a cramped camper, the Breaking and Entering Christmas team “broke into” the Calloways’ temporary residence early December 17 to surprise the family with a fully decorated home, gifts, and holiday cheer.



The family arrived home from breakfast to the surprise, which – alongside toys – included pallets of new clothes, essential items, and supplies to help begin the cleanup on their property like a wood splitter, rope, and tarps.

Jared and Katie in the Morning summarized this year’s Breaking and Entering Christmas with clips, on-demand.

