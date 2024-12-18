Radio Holds Strong as a Music Discovery Tool in the Digital Era

In an era seemingly dominated by algorithms and digital platforms, radio continues to outperform expectations as a music discovery tool. According to the latest Luminate Insights Music 360 survey, traditional radio still holds strong alongside streaming services.

The survey found that friends and family lead as the top music discovery source, with 44% of US listeners citing recommendations from loved ones. AM/FM and streaming services follow closely, both tied at 43%. Social media (36%), movie soundtracks (35%), and TV (33%) round out the top channels for discovering new music.

Notably, Luminate found radio continues to resonate with younger audiences. The study shows that 38% of Gen Z listeners and 54% of Millennials use AM/FM to find new music, despite competition from digital platforms.

While more muted, Luminate’s data aligns with Edison Research’s latest Music Discovery Report, which found that friends and family remain the top source for music discovery at 82%, followed closely by YouTube at 70%. AM/FM radio, which was tied for first in 2016, now ranks third at 58%, down from 68%.

Edison found that decline sharper among listeners aged 12-34, where radio falls to sixth place behind platforms like Spotify (68%), Instagram (63%), and TikTok (58%). Radio remains an essential tool for older demographics, with 61% of listeners aged 35-54 and 72% of those 55 and older still using it to discover new music. Women are also more likely than men to use radio for music discovery (63% vs. 53%).

While radio’s music audience has declined, Jacobs Media’s Techsurvey 2024 shows a shift in preferences: only 57% now tune in to radio for music, compared to 70% in 2014, while interest in radio hosts grew from 57% to 61%.

49% of Americans aged 12 and older consider staying up-to-date with music important, down from 53% in 2016. Interest is strongest among younger listeners, with 59% of those aged 12-34 emphasizing its importance.