Rosenworcel: ‘The FCC Shouldn’t Be the President’s Speech Police’

Outgoing FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is expressing concerns about the potential erosion of the agency’s independence as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Rosenworcel warned against political influence in decision-making at the agency.

During an interview with Politico Tech, Rosenworcel didn’t mention Trump or FCC Chairman-designate Brendan Carr by name, but did discuss issues raised by the incoming Republican leadership. “Our independence has led to global credibility,” Rosenworcel said. “We make decisions based on the record, facts, and law – not on grievances or whims from the White House.”

Broadcasters have condemned Trump’s threats to revoke licenses over disagreements with news coverage. The President-elect previously called for ABC to lose its FCC licenses after accusing the network of bias during the September 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claimed on FOX News that the debate was “rigged” and labeled ABC “the most dishonest” news organization.

Carr has stated his plans to address declining media trust and revisit broadcasters’ public interest obligations. Speaking on CNBC earlier this month, Carr stated, “Broadcast licenses are not sacred cows,” indicating potential license revocations for those failing to meet these standards.

Rosenworcel told Politico, “The First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC has no business threatening broadcast licenses or undermining free speech online,” in response to Carr’s stated priority of helping the Trump administration tackle “big tech censorship.”

The outgoing Chairwoman also took the opportunity to acknowledge the growing risks posed by artificial intelligence, including voice-cloning scams used in political interference.

During her tenure, the FCC considered a rule requiring broadcasters to disclose AI use in political ads, a proposal grounded in transparency similar to the Commission’s existing rules on AI-driven robocalls. While the proposal has drawn praise from Democratic lawmakers, Republicans – including Commissioner Carr – were staunchly against the measure, likely leaving it dead in the water.

“The FCC shouldn’t be the president’s speech police, but viewers and listeners deserve to know if what they’re seeing or hearing is fake,” Rosenworcel said.

As is tradition, Rosenworcel will step down from the FCC on January 20 as Trump takes office.